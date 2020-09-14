comscore Off the News: Medical dramedy reboot set in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Medical dramedy reboot set in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.

A “Doogie Howser, M.D.” (1989-93) reboot is in the works. And this time around the medical dramedy — currently titled “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” — will follow Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, “a 16-year-old girl, juggling a medical career and teen life in Hawaii.” Read more

Column: Set politics aside, support education in Hawaii

