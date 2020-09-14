Off the News: Medical dramedy reboot set in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A “Doogie Howser, M.D.” (1989-93) reboot is in the works. And this time around the medical dramedy — currently titled “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” — will follow Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, “a 16-year-old girl, juggling a medical career and teen life in Hawaii.” Its 10-episode run is slated to go into production later this year for a 2021 premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.

While it’s unclear how much Hawaii will figure into the filming, the show’s writer and executive producer, Kourtney Kang, is Hawaii-born. Most recently, Kang was a co-executive producer of “Fresh Off the Boat,” a comedy about an Asian-American family living in Florida in the 1990s.

Hotels open up for quarantine

Given that cramped living quarters have led to several COVID-19 outbreaks, the city’s roughly $400,000 investment in “quarantine hotel” space is a worthy use of federal funds, reducing the staggering losses for participating hotels, even at only a fraction of the usual room rate.

The big challenge faced by quarantine hotels worldwide: reaching the high bar on cleaning standards. Let’s hope crews here master all the new practices (shaking out the linens is one habit to be broken in the COVID Age).