Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Medical dramedy reboot set in Hawaii Today Updated 6:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A “Doogie Howser, M.D.” (1989-93) reboot is in the works. And this time around the medical dramedy — currently titled “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” — will follow Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, “a 16-year-old girl, juggling a medical career and teen life in Hawaii.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A “Doogie Howser, M.D.” (1989-93) reboot is in the works. And this time around the medical dramedy — currently titled “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” — will follow Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, “a 16-year-old girl, juggling a medical career and teen life in Hawaii.” Its 10-episode run is slated to go into production later this year for a 2021 premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. While it’s unclear how much Hawaii will figure into the filming, the show’s writer and executive producer, Kourtney Kang, is Hawaii-born. Most recently, Kang was a co-executive producer of “Fresh Off the Boat,” a comedy about an Asian-American family living in Florida in the 1990s. Hotels open up for quarantine Given that cramped living quarters have led to several COVID-19 outbreaks, the city’s roughly $400,000 investment in “quarantine hotel” space is a worthy use of federal funds, reducing the staggering losses for participating hotels, even at only a fraction of the usual room rate. The big challenge faced by quarantine hotels worldwide: reaching the high bar on cleaning standards. Let’s hope crews here master all the new practices (shaking out the linens is one habit to be broken in the COVID Age). Previous Story Column: Set politics aside, support education in Hawaii