comscore UH alumnus to appear on tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

UH alumnus to appear on tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS Jeff Rich

    COURTESY JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS

    Jeff Rich

  • COURTESY JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS University of Hawaii alumnus Jeff Rich, right, is shown with “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek during taping of the program.

    COURTESY JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS

    University of Hawaii alumnus Jeff Rich, right, is shown with “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek during taping of the program.

A 2012 University of Hawaii-­Manoa alumnus will appear on today’s season premiere of “Jeopardy!” Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu has allocated about 60% of CARES Act funds, but December deadline looms

Scroll Up