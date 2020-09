Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you thought you missed your chance to get a taste of chef Colin Hazama’s cooking when the Kaiser High School farmers market shut down last month, no worries.

C4 Table is still whipping up gourmet grab-and-go, available for drive-thru pickup Tuesdays at M By Chef Mavro restaurant (formerly Chef Mavro).

Hazama’s menu for next week includes short rib poi stew with ulu (at right); lavender-herb smoked roasted chicken; kaffir lime-scented beer-battered fish with coconut Thai curry; a spicy ahi poke bowl; and mapo tofu with Pono Provisions pork, shrimp hash, Ho Farms eggplant and long beans. Each meal comes with a flavored rice, the mapo tofu with yakisoba. Meals are usually $15 to $18.

Order by 6 p.m. Mondays; text 922-1910 or email chefcolinhazama@gmail.com (you can be placed on a list to receive menu notices). Specify a pickup time between 4 and 6 p.m. Cash or Venmo payment; no walk-up orders. Meals will be brought to your car; wear a mask. M By Chef Mavro is at 1969 S. King St. Menus are posted Mondays on Instagram.