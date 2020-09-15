comscore Grok Coffee widens world of beans, brews for Oahu coffee fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Grok Coffee widens world of beans, brews for Oahu coffee fans

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:23 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Shawn Steiman is crazy for coffee, and his new online ordering service lets him share his passion.

    Shawn Steiman is crazy for coffee, and his new online ordering service lets him share his passion.

Folks seeking a perfectly prepared cup have long turned to Grok Coffee at the FarmLovers Kaka‘ako Farmers Market. The coffee — always locally roasted — adds a touch of luxury to the utilitarian act of food shopping during a pandemic. Read more

