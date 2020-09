Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Diagnostic Laboratory Services Inc. has announced that Shawna D. Ward has been hired as laboratory manager for its lab at The Queen’s Medical Center North Hawaii Community Hospital. She previously served as director of Informatics and Laboratory Serv­ices at Baylor Healthcare System in Fort Worth, Texas. Ward also holds a Bachelor of Science in medical technology from Texas Christian University and is certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

>> Hawaii Gas has appointed Joanne Barradas as its new chief financial officer. Barradas is a certified CPA with a career spanning over 25 years, including 10 years as transformed-finance leader at regulated companies for electricity generation and gas distribution.

