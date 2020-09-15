comscore Column: Masterclass offers a chance to learn from the best minds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: Masterclass offers a chance to learn from the best minds

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • Rob Kay

    Rob Kay

You’ve undoubtedly seen the ads while web surfing. Masterclass promotes itself as an online education platform where you can watch prerecorded lectures from experts in various fields ranging from music and fashion to sports. Read more

Previous Story
Sign of life on Venus discovered with Hawaii telescope

Scroll Up