comscore Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo not happy that Pentagon is allowing Air Force to have a two-game schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo not happy that Pentagon is allowing Air Force to have a two-game schedule

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo isn’t fond of the idea that the Midshipmen have to play an 11-game schedule while Air Force gets to prepare for only two, against Army and Navy.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019

    Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo isn’t fond of the idea that the Midshipmen have to play an 11-game schedule while Air Force gets to prepare for only two, against Army and Navy.

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo fired several heated salvos at the Pentagon for allowing the Air Force Academy to play two games in the Commander-in-Chief’s Cup series despite the Mountain West Conference having postponed the rest of its football season. Read more

Previous Story
Clippers, Nuggets set to decide matters in Game 7

Scroll Up