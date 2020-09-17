comscore New renewable projects submitted to PUC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New renewable projects submitted to PUC

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric has submitted eight contracts for new grid-scale renewable energy and storage projects on Oahu and Maui to the Public Utilities Commission for review and approval. Read more

Previous Story
VIDEO: Honolulu prosecutor candidates Steve Alm and Megan Kau join Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

Scroll Up