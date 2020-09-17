comscore Basketball schedule will be quite a puzzle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Basketball schedule will be quite a puzzle

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Six months after the NCAA brought basketball to a sudden, screeching halt, Wednesday it gave its 350 Division I schools the green light to begin play again on Nov. 25. Read more

