NCAA gives start date for men’s and women’s basketball, allowing Hawaii to start crafting a schedule

Now that the NCAA has set the starting dates for preseason training and the basketball season, teams are left to assemble their schedules.

The Division I Council approved a measure to reset the start of the season to Nov. 25, back from the initial Nov. 10 opening.

“This was a step in the right direction,” UH men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot said of Wednesday’s announcement. “With all we’ve been going through, we should celebrate. It feels like we’re getting closer.”

Rainbow Wahine coach Laura Beeman said: “It gives everybody a little bit of motivation that, OK, there some light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve been sitting in and out of quarantine for six months, basically, since the (Big West) tournament was canceled (in March). For now for us to say, ‘oh, my gosh, we have a start date,’ I think that’s fun and really exciting for the kids.”

The decision also means:

>> From Monday through Oct. 13, teams will have a “transition period” during which they may conduct strength/conditioning drills, sports-related meetings and skill instruction for up to 12 hours a week (of which eight hours may be spent on basketball workouts).

>> Preseason training begins on Oct. 14, during which teams may conduct 30 practices in a 42-day period. Players are permitted to work out a maximum 20 hours per week.

>> Men’s teams are allowed a sliding schedule of: 24 regular-season games and one multi-team event (MTE) that includes up to three games; 25 games and an MTE of two games, or 25 games and no MTE. For women’s teams, the options are 23 regular-season games and an MTE of up to four games, or 25 games with no MTE.

“Now you have a goal date to potentially play your first game, a goal date to have potentially your first practice,” Ganot said. “It’s a step. We’re appreciative of it, and we’ll continue to work within the protocols.”

UH has remained in talks with nonconference opponents. For now, the three-team Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic, which was set to open on Nov. 11, and the Nov. 20 game against North Carolina are presumed to be canceled. UH lists the first game against Santa Clara on Dec. 2. Alcorn State is listed as the opponent on Dec. 13. Despite published speculation, no decision has been made on relocating the Dec. 22-25 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The Rainbow Wahine have not posted a schedule on the UH web site. But a tentative plan called for the Rainbow Wahine to open Big West play on Dec. 31 against UC Davis.

With the Big West expanding to 11 teams adding four league games, the Rainbow Warriors are projected to open conference play in late December.

“You get the news,” Ganot said, “let’s enjoy it, take a breather. And now you have to delve into what this means. There’s a puzzle to be worked right now. We’re on top of things to the best of our ability.”