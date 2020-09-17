comscore NCAA gives start date for men’s and women’s basketball, allowing Hawaii to start crafting a schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
NCAA gives start date for men’s and women’s basketball, allowing Hawaii to start crafting a schedule

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Hawaii coach Laura Beeman hopes to begin playing games by the end of the year.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Hawaii coach Eran Ganot hopes to begin playing games by the end of the year.

Now that the NCAA has set the starting dates for preseason training and the basketball season, teams are left to assemble their schedules. Read more

