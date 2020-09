Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Sally A. Palafox (R) has rejoined the firm in its Honolulu office as an independent agent and luxury property specialist. Prior to rejoining Coldwell Banker Realty, Palafox served as a sales associate with another local brokerage firm. She first joined Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties in 2011.

>> The Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital welcomes Dr. Anthony De Salvo to the QNCH Cancer Center. He is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. De Salvo has almost 30 years of medical experience, including as a hematologist/oncologist in Virginia, Colorado and Hawaii.

