Rearview: Catching up on 2 unusual weddings and other war stories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview: Catching up on 2 unusual weddings and other war stories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • COURTESY CAROL NITTA / 1945 The strangest wedding ever shows the minister at left, the bride and groom in the middle and bridesmaid, Doris Ishikawa, right. Behind them, U.S. troops watch as a captured Japanese officer marries his beloved nurse at the end of World War II.

    The strangest wedding ever shows the minister at left, the bride and groom in the middle and bridesmaid, Doris Ishikawa, right. Behind them, U.S. troops watch as a captured Japanese officer marries his beloved nurse at the end of World War II.

  • HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER John Wayne and Pilar Pallete were married in Kona in 1954.

    John Wayne and Pilar Pallete were married in Kona in 1954.

Last month I wrote about John Wayne owning The Forbidden City, originally on the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Read more

