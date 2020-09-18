University of Hawaii athletic department counts 4 positive test results

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Out of 373 tests conducted for the University of Hawaii athletic department, there have been four positive results to date, the school’s Board of Regents was told on Thursday.

The information came in a report from the Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics’ chairman, Simeon Acoba, to the full board.

UH athletic director David Matlin said earlier that the cost of the testing, approximately $40,000, was covered through fundraising and donations and did not require the use of departmental funds.

UH has said that two of the positive cases came from people in the women’s basketball program but has not said where the remainder were from.

Acoba said team physicians have undertaken measures to look for and track possible cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation that may be linked to COVID-19 exposure. Concerns about myocarditis figured in the Mountain West Conference’s Aug. 10 announcement of a decision to postpone football for 2020, officials said at the time.

Acoba said, “The priority is the health and safety of athletes.”