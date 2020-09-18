Sports University of Hawaii athletic department counts 4 positive test results By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Out of 373 tests conducted for the University of Hawaii athletic department, there have been four positive results to date, the school’s Board of Regents was told on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Out of 373 tests conducted for the University of Hawaii athletic department, there have been four positive results to date, the school’s Board of Regents was told on Thursday. The information came in a report from the Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics’ chairman, Simeon Acoba, to the full board. UH athletic director David Matlin said earlier that the cost of the testing, approximately $40,000, was covered through fundraising and donations and did not require the use of departmental funds. UH has said that two of the positive cases came from people in the women’s basketball program but has not said where the remainder were from. Acoba said team physicians have undertaken measures to look for and track possible cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation that may be linked to COVID-19 exposure. Concerns about myocarditis figured in the Mountain West Conference’s Aug. 10 announcement of a decision to postpone football for 2020, officials said at the time. Acoba said, “The priority is the health and safety of athletes.” Previous Story Comeback Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead