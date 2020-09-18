comscore University of Hawaii athletic department counts 4 positive test results | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii athletic department counts 4 positive test results

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Out of 373 tests conducted for the University of Hawaii athletic department, there have been four positive results to date, the school’s Board of Regents was told on Thursday. Read more

