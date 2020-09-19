comscore Concerns aired in high court over foreign commercial fishing workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Concerns aired in high court over foreign commercial fishing workers

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday in a case addressing whether the state Department of Land and Natural Resources can grant state commercial fishing licenses to foreign nationals working on boats flying the U.S. flag but who cannot legally enter the country. Read more

Previous Story
Pandemic doesn’t stop ceremony honoring POWs and MIAs in Hawaii

Scroll Up