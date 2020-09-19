Hawaii departments unite to identify government fraud

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of the Attorney General announced that it and the Hawaii State Ethics Commission are collaborating to identify “fraud, waste and abuse” involving government funds.

“Government integrity is fundamental to ensuring our democracy functions effectively,” Attorney General Clare Connors said Friday in a news release. “This partnership with the Hawaii State Ethics Commission aligns our shared goals in this respect and allows us to do more to instill public confidence in government. We all need to stay alert, particularly during challenging times when substantial Federal dollars are flowing through state and local governments at a fast rate.”

The release said a phone number, emails and a website were developed “to complement the State’s efforts to use CARES Act monies,” which Hawaii received from the federal government to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, and to “empower the public — including government workers and those who work and do business with the government — to speak up whenever they suspect fraud, waste or abuse is occurring.

Reports can be filed confidentially by calling 587-0000 or emailing antifraud@hawaii.gov. For more information, visit ethics. hawaii.gov/anti-fraud, which contains a link to file a complaint about fraud, waste or abuse.

The department defines fraud as “deception intend-­ ed to result in financial or personal gain, including misrepresentation of facts, making false statements, or concealment of information.”

Fraud includes submitting false information about pricing; falsifying procurement records, disposal records, overtime records or leave records; knowingly charging or paying for goods or services that were not provided; or falsifying qualifications for government grants or contracts.

Waste is defined as “the thoughtless or careless expenditure, mismanagement, or abuse of resources to the detriment (or potential detriment) of the government, including incurring unnecessary costs resulting from inefficient or ineffective practices, systems, or controls.”

Waste includes ignoring competitive bidding requirements; buying overpriced equipment from favored vendors; or buying unnecessary goods or services.

Finally, abuse is defined as “excessive or improper use of a thing, or to use something in a manner contrary to the natural or legal rules for its use.”

Abuse can be steering government contracts toward friends or family; asking for or receiving gifts from vendors or contractors; or issuing a request for bids with specifications so that only a particular vendor can meet those specifications.

“This project goes to the core of the Ethics Commission’s mission,” said Dan Gluck, executive director of the Hawaii State Ethics Commission, in the news release. “We remain committed to ensuring high ethical standards among public servants.”

The website said that information regarding fraud that doesn’t involve the government or government funds, such as scams, can be found in the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs “Fraud Prevention and Resource Guide” at bit.ly/3cazxdU.