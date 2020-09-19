Hawaii News On the Move: Nicole Chang Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Nicole Chang, O.D. is the newest addition to the Jenkins Eye Care team. Chang has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southern California and her doctor of optometry degree from the Pacific University College of Optometry. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. >> Nicole Chang, O.D. is the newest addition to the Jenkins Eye Care team. Chang has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southern California and her doctor of optometry degree from the Pacific University College of Optometry. She is also a member of the Hawaii Optometric Association and serves as a liaison between the optometric community and Jenkins Eye Care. Send items to business@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Pandemic doesn’t stop ceremony honoring POWs and MIAs in Hawaii