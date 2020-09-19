comscore On the Move: Nicole Chang | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Nicole Chang

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Nicole Chang, O.D. is the newest addition to the Jenkins Eye Care team. Chang has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southern California and her doctor of optometry degree from the Pacific University College of Optometry. Read more

