Hawaii News

Popular basketball event, the Maui Invitational, moves to North Carolina for 2020

  By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2006 UCLA's Russell Westbrook (#0) played in the Maui Invitational. Westbrook cheered as the Bruins beat Kentucky in a Maui game.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2006

    UCLA’s Russell Westbrook (#0) played in the Maui Invitational. Westbrook cheered as the Bruins beat Kentucky in a Maui game.

  STAR-ADVERTISER / 1995 Santa Clara's Steve Nash (#11) played in the Maui Invitational. Above, he celebrated the team's win over UCLA.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1995

    Santa Clara’s Steve Nash (#11) played in the Maui Invitational. Above, he celebrated the team’s win over UCLA.

The impact of moving the Maui Invitational out of Hawaii for the first time in 37 years to Asheville, N.C., due to COVID-19 concerns will be felt far beyond a vacant Lahaina Civic Center court Thanksgiving week. Read more

