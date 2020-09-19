comscore Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wore connection to Hawaii, University of Hawaii law school proudly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wore connection to Hawaii, University of Hawaii law school proudly

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2004 Above, Ginsburg listened to questions from the audience during a Rotary Club of Honolulu luncheon at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel on Feb. 10, 2004.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2004

    Above, Ginsburg listened to questions from the audience during a Rotary Club of Honolulu luncheon at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel on Feb. 10, 2004.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg interacted with high school students at a one-hour question-andanswer session held at Mililani High School on Feb. 11, 2017. The event was organized by the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law as part of its U.S. Supreme Court Jurist-in-Residence program.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg interacted with high school students at a one-hour question-andanswer session held at Mililani High School on Feb. 11, 2017. The event was organized by the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law as part of its U.S. Supreme Court Jurist-in-Residence program.

Hawaii joined the country in mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the governor ordering the immediate lowering of the flags to be flown half-staff Friday afternoon until her interment. Read more

