Widely opposed Kailua low-income housing project likely thwarted
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:10 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
RENDERING COURTESY AHE GROUP
The proposed Kawainui Street Apartments plan includes 73 units with a monthly rent as low as $521.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree