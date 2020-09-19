comscore Widely opposed Kailua low-income housing project likely thwarted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Widely opposed Kailua low-income housing project likely thwarted

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY AHE GROUP The proposed Kawainui Street Apartments plan includes 73 units with a monthly rent as low as $521.

Overwhelming community opposition to a planned four-story low-income apartment building on the edge of a single-family neighborhood in Kailua appears to have sunk the controversial project. Read more

