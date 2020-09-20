comscore Hawaii Gardens: Rare Hawaiian sumac makes colorful addition to gardens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii Gardens

Hawaii Gardens: Rare Hawaiian sumac makes colorful addition to gardens

  • By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST Neneleau

    COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST

    Neneleau

Neneleau is a plant that we should grow more of to find out. It would be such a pretty and uniquely colorful addition for our Hawaiian home gardens, parks and schools. Who doesn’t like more shade? Read more

Previous Story
Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra to launch livestream concerts Sept. 26

Scroll Up