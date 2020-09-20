comscore Vital statistics: Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital statistics: Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:04 p.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii businesses claimed by COVID-19 could total 1,000 on way to 25,000

Scroll Up