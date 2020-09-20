Vital statistics: Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed. Read more

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 11-17

>> Austin Ryan Alexander and Giann Lea Kyles

>> Julianne Camat Aquinde and Kamuela Max Nicholas Abe

>> Chenault Adrian Branch and Patricia Renee Millner

>> Shanelle Barit Bumanglag and Chris Bagay Martinez III

>> Amber Rose Fernandes and Sean Robert Sakae Shinjo

>> Lauren Elizabeth Ferree and Kenzie Michelle Davis

>> Jazmyn Angelica La’Rae Floyd and Nicholas Christian Charles

>> Lisa Michelle Jessie and Phillip Thomas Robinson

>> Cambria Rose Judd and Samuel Jack Hartley

>> Noah Andrew Kerbo and Hannah Wei

>> Fallon Rosenblatt and James Jacob Shabin

>> Gregory Joseph Symanowicz and Bianca Lin Ortega

>> Caelyn Riingen Udani and Vincent Grande Duldulao

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 11-17

>> Jaxxon Jordan Kahuaka‘i Ai

>> Oliver Jae Allen

>> Pearl Lavender Sage Arzate

>> Tayla Belle Makanananiokeakua Awai

>> Jadalyn Lizelle Parras Barcenilla

>> Jaezen Kaua‘i Nawailani‘okealoha Calves

>> Madeline Rose Carey

>> Kaden Lee Coggeshall

>> Raelynn Amaya Cortes

>> Enzie Kamora-Mae Deckert

>> Grayson Ioane Tevaihau Feary-Tavui

>> Kairi Natalie Tabora Galvez

>> ‘Omea Love Gonzalez

>> Ezra Louis Gooding

>> Elijah Kekamaho‘ola‘ikamakani Gorospe

>> Raphael Andres Grullon

>> Eliana Keilani Gushiken

>> Teddy Hahona Hikialani Manamea Hanohano

>> Khamdyn-Kayge Ku‘ukameaowaiho‘omaika‘i Kenneth Ho‘ohuli

>> Caesar Hsi-Ke Hu

>> Knight Kekoa Jardine-Wallace

>> Cameron Asher Isamu Kageyama

>> Aislinn-Aileen Ku‘uleinanilehua Ra’imere Kaleleiki-Kahalepauole Mailou

>> Ian Arashi-Kaonohiokala Kamaile

>> Kahikolu Kuuipoleialoha Kealoha

>> Mila Lei Udani Kurihara

>> Callum Thomas Makani Lyons

>> Skyler Becks Magallanes

>> Silas Nahoamano‘onalani Mandeville

>> Raymond Taiulu Roe Mauai-Silifaiva

>> Phoenix Mason McConnell-Repp

>> Elizar-Kalaeloa Makanaokeakua-Shintaro Orian

>> Laney Capri Pascua

>> Anela-Makamae Okalani Litia Pasitale

>> Denim Kalamakuokekamakoa Peltier

>> Victor Pomaikai Jr. Pese

>> Talia-Rose Harumi Mahinaonalani Pokakaa-Fellezs

>> Taimani Makaniaheahe Etuini Pulotu

>> Kawaieli Sialafua Kaheiheimalie Salanoa

>> Princedon Prayze Yasahiro Yoshio Kaka‘ikahilawai‘aholokaiho‘opomaika‘imaike‘akua Samante-Inayoshi

>> Fuaimamao-Afeifeiau’upu Sosefina Scanlan

>> Kolten Ka‘iokaulanakukia‘ipono Shimabuku

>> Niko Asher Solorzano

>> Faith Ryan Kauakea Stabile

>> Emma Sue Stockglausner

>> Kylen A‘alahilomaikalani Boyd Strohlin

>> Dandan Akoniokealoha Kapikolawakuaoka‘aina Taitague

>> Owen Travis Tamayo

>> Olivia Uluki Lupetea Toki

>> Remington Emilio Kaleiilihiaokeaouli Numy Torres

>> Zoe Kathleen Urbanawiz

>> Norah Lillian Voss

>> Dynasty Kahealani Williams