Off the News: Look for your ballot, coming soon

Based on the high voter turnout for last month’s primary election, it’s safe to say that most Hawaii voters are finding vote-by-mail accessible and convenient. While slightly more than half of all eligible voters cast ballots, fewer than 1% were completed in person, according to the state Elections Office, which is now gearing up for the Nov. 3 general election.

Like the primary, the general will be an all mail-in vote. On Oahu, ballots will be mailed out starting Oct. 5, two weeks from today; if you don’t get your ballot by Oct. 16, contact the Honolulu County elections division. For more information, go to www.elections.hawaii.gov.

A fancy sidewalk from Howard Hughes

A landscaped tribute to the pretty song “Ku‘u Home” adds a sense of place. But plainly it can’t be as nice as what Howard Hughes Corp. originally had planned fronting its Victoria Place tower.

The developer said economic realities led it to drop plans for a boulevard “ideal for strolling, window shopping and outdoor dining”; instead, the new plans are for a sidewalk displaying the song lyrics to run along a blank wall.

We hope the chorus (“Old Plantation, how beautiful you are … ”) compels at least an appropriate effort.