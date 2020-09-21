comscore Editorial: More protection for Hanauma Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: More protection for Hanauma Bay

  • Today
  • Updated 4:31 a.m.

Before Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to COVID-19 concerns, its turquoise coral-laced shoreline had long been a snorkeling magnet, attracting an average 3,000 visitors a day. Read more

On Politics: Sen. Schatz applies needed pressure to get federal help on deadly Hilo elderly home situation

