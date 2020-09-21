Bicycles with bamboo trays pose hazard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cycling Sports Group is recalling about 1,975 Cannondale Treadwell bicycles because the front racks with bamboo trays could create a fall hazard. The recalled front racks on the bicycles can detach and cause the bicycle’s front wheel to abruptly stop.

Cycling Sports Group has received reports of two incidents of the tray detaching and contacting the bicycle wheel, one resulting in a fall involving minor cuts and bruises, and the other involving both bruising and a concussion. Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycle until the front rack is removed, and contact their local authorized Cannondale dealer or Cycling Sports Group to arrange for a free repair.

The bicycles with racks were sold at authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from April 2019 through June this year for between $950 and $2,750 for the bicycles sold with the front racks, and $100 for the racks sold separately.

For more information, contact a local authorized Cannondale dealer, or Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 (800-BIKE USA) from 3 a.m. to noon Hawaii time, by email to ridersupport@cannondale.com, or at cannondale.com and click on “Recalls and Notices” for more information.