comscore Bicycles with bamboo trays pose hazard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bicycles with bamboo trays pose hazard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Cycling Sports Group is recalling about 1,975 Cannondale Treadwell bicycles because the front racks with bamboo trays could create a fall hazard. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics: Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2020

Scroll Up