Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The head of the city’s troubled rail project will be gone after three years on the job, and someone new will come in to lead Hawaii’s largest public works project, under a proposal before the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation on Thursday. Read more

The head of the city’s troubled rail project will be gone after three years on the job, and someone new will come in to lead Hawaii’s largest public works project, under a proposal before the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation on Thursday.

HART’s executive director and CEO, Andrew Robbins — the city’s highest- paid employee, who earns earns $317,000 annually — would be out at the end of the year, according to a recommendation from the HART Human Resources Committee, which has been reviewing Robbins’ performance behind closed doors in executive session. Robbins’ three- year contract expired Sept. 4.

The HART board plans to discuss the reasons to terminate Robbins in executive session Thursday, then discuss his successor, also behind closed doors.

According to HART’s agenda, the HART board plans “to consider the hire, evaluation, dismissal, or discipline of an officer or employee or of charges brought against the officer or employee, where consideration of matters affecting privacy will be involved” and then search for a new executive director and CEO.

In an email to HART staff on Friday, HART board Chairman Toby Martyn wrote that HART’s Human Resources Committee will recommend to the board at its Thursday meeting “not to renew HART executive director &CEO Andrew Robbins’ employment agreement, which will expire at the end of 2020. It is expected that the Board will concur with the recommendation, and that a permitted interaction group will be formed to devise a leadership transition plan.

“This is a very critical time for this project in many ways, and we are confident that all of you will continue to support Andy and his successor with the same level of dedication and professionalism you have always displayed,” Martyn wrote. “HART’s success does not depend on one individual, but on the collective efforts of the HART ohana. Thank you all for your sustained commitment to this transformational project. The Board of Directors thanks Andy for his three years of service to HART.”

Robbins could not be reached for comment Sunday night.

HART’s Human Resources Committee has been discussing Robbins’ performance behind closed doors for months.

In addition to his salary, Robbins’ contract calls for a $55,000 annual housing allowance and a $7,200-a-year transportation allowance.

The HART board also has the discretion to give Robbins an annual, performance- based salary adjustment of up to 3.5%, “subject to the availability of funds.” The contract further allows for Robbins to receive a bonus of up to 15% of the base salary if the board thinks he has met or exceeded previously established performance metrics.

Honolulu’s $9.2 billion rail transit project has experienced a series of delays. Most recently it has pushed back the date for completing the first 10-mile segment of the line from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. That opening was scheduled for December but is now set for March.

HART is also losing tax revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. HART expects a loss of close to $100 million in state hotel room and general excise tax revenue due to COVID-19.