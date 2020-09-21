comscore Police investigate desecration at Waianae Japanese Cemetery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police investigate desecration at Waianae Japanese Cemetery

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO A pink lantern, above, allegedly stolen from a grave, hangs near a homeless campsite near the Waianae Japanese Cemetery, where police are investigating acts of desecration, says a woman whose family members are buried there.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Above, headstones were found Sept. 13 knocked off from crypts at the cemetery.

  • COURTESY PHOTO On Sept. 13 a large headstone, one of several, was toppled from a crypt at Waianae Japanese Cemetery. “It’s just so senseless,” said Myra Fujii, a member of the Teramoto family, whose crypt was among those found vandalized.

When Ruby Quijano went to visit her mother’s grave on her birthday, Sept. 13, she was startled to discover “the headstone was gone.” Read more

