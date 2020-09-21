Police investigate desecration at Waianae Japanese Cemetery
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:19 p.m.
A pink lantern, above, allegedly stolen from a grave, hangs near a homeless campsite near the Waianae Japanese Cemetery, where police are investigating acts of desecration, says a woman whose family members are buried there.
Above, headstones were found Sept. 13 knocked off from crypts at the cemetery.
On Sept. 13 a large headstone, one of several, was toppled from a crypt at Waianae Japanese Cemetery. “It’s just so senseless,” said Myra Fujii, a member of the Teramoto family, whose crypt was among those found vandalized.