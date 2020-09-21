comscore Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi lends helping hand to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi lends helping hand to Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.
  • Leo Koloamatangi

    Leo Koloamatangi

Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi has pushed the “pause” button on his NFL career to move forward on helping the 50th State’s elderly during the pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Scroll Up