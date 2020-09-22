The Electric Kitchen: Slow cooker saves time, energy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

October is Energy Action Month, and Hawaiian Electric is offering two booklets, “Energy Tips and Choices” and “Power to Save,” with dozens of money-saving tips, from what to look for when shopping for new appliances to how to best use the appliances you already have.

To receive your free copy, call 543-7511 or download a copy at hawaiianelectric.com/energytoolkit. The toolkit offers more conservation tips and important safety information.

Starting Sept. 30, follow us @HawaiianElectric on Facebook and Instagram to participate in our trivia contest for a chance to win an energy conservation prize package.

This week, try a few energy-saving slow cooker recipes.

HARVEST CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES

1 pound baby potatoes, halved

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced, divided

8 bone-in, skinless chicken thighs

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish

>> Spice mix:

2 teaspoons sage

2 teaspoons thyme

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

In small bowl, combine spice mix ingredients; set aside.

In 6-quart slow cooker, add potatoes and carrots. Drizzle with oil, half of garlic and half of spice mixture. Toss to coat. Place chicken on top of vegetables and rub with remaining garlic and spice mixture.

Whisk balsamic vinegar and honey together; drizzle over chicken and vegetables.

Cover and cook 2-1/2 hours on high or 4-1/2 hours on low. Add asparagus and cook 20 to 30 minutes on high, or until asparagus is tender. Top with parsley. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional analysis, per serving (not including salt to taste): 560 calories, 15 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 260 mg cholesterol, 1100 mg sodium, 47 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 21 g sugar, 62 g protein.

KALBI CHIM (KOREAN BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIBS)

2 pounds bone-in beef short ribs, 1-inch thick and trimmed of excess fat (substitute boneless short rib or pork sparerib)

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pear, peeled, cored and chopped (optional)

2 tablespoons sugar or 1/4 cup mirin (Japanese rice wine)

3 cups water

1/4 cup low-sodium shoyu

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 medium carrots, chopped

1-1/2 cups chopped potatoes or daikon (Japanese radish)

10 chestnuts, peeled (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Toasted pine nuts or sesame seeds, for garnish

In 6-quart slow cooker, add ribs and enough water to cover. Soak about 1 hour; drain.

Add onion, garlic, pear, sugar, water, shoyu and sesame oil. Cook on high 4 hours or low 8 hours. Skim fat occasionally. Add water as necessary to keep braising liquid from reducing too much.

In the last 1 to 2 hours of cooking, add carrots, potatoes and chestnuts, if using. Cook until vegetables are tender. Add salt and pepper.

Garnish with toasted pine nuts or sesame seeds. Serves 3.

Approximate nutritional analysis, per serving (not including salt to taste, garnishes or optional ingredients): 700 calories, 42 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 105 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 49 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 21 g sugar, 33 g protein.

BACON CORN CHOWDER

1 pound small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 (12-ounce) bags frozen whole-kernel corn

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

2 cups half-and-half

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 pound bacon, cooked crispy and crumbled

>> Optional garnishes: Grated cheese, fresh thyme or dill

In 4-quart slow cooker, mix potatoes, onion, corn, broth, salt and pepper.

Cover; cook 3 to 4 hours on high, or until potatoes are tender.

In small bowl, whisk half-and-half and cornstarch until smooth. Stir half-and-half mixture and bacon into slow-cooker.

Cover; cook 10 to 15 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Garnish with cheese and herbs if using, and serve hot. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional analysis, per serving (not including optional ingredients): 250 calories, 11 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 9 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.