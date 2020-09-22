comscore The Weekly Eater: Sweets help save sanity during stay-at-home orders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Sweets help save sanity during stay-at-home orders

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Holey Grail co-owner Nile Dreiling presents a tasting box of four fresh taro doughnuts at his food truck in Ward Centre.

We all know that food serves as more than mere sustenance. Food is a source of joy, a symbol of connection and conviviality, a balm for the lonely and an enemy of dieters. Read more

