Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival events set for November

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017 Chef Floyd Cardoz, a frequent guest chef at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, will be honored at a dinner this year. Cardoz died of COVID-19 in March.

    Chef Floyd Cardoz, a frequent guest chef at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, will be honored at a dinner this year. Cardoz died of COVID-19 in March.

The Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival considered canceling this year’s events, but instead is taking a leap of faith, scheduling a series of nine exclusive dinners over three weekends in November. Read more

