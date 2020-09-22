Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival events set for November

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival considered canceling this year’s events, but instead is taking a leap of faith, scheduling a series of nine exclusive dinners over three weekends in November. Read more

In a reflection of the times, tickets are priced by table to keep dining parties separate, and will be refunded if a dine-in ban comes into play. Prices vary by event, starting at $400 for a table for two, and topping out at $5,000 for a table for 10 at the closing-night event. The largest tables at several dinners have sold out since ticket sales began Friday.

This is the 10th year of the annual festival, which has grown from three days of events in Waikiki to three weeks of dinners, outdoor galas, wine seminars — even children’s cupcake workshops — spread throughout the state.

This year’s events mark a far more modest celebration, held at Oahu restaurants but still reflecting high-end experiences. Most are four-course dinners pairing a local host chef with guest celebrity chefs.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit a range of community nonprofits. Since 2011, the festival has donated close to $3 million to agricultural and culinary programs.

For tickets go to HFWF.me.

>> Viva La Vino!: Flavors of the Mediterranean by chefs Michael Chiarello, Alex Stratta and host David Lukela; Nov. 6 at Swell Bar, ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

>> SpikEd!: Ed Kenney hosts Spike Mendelsohn for a dinner focused on social responsibility; Nov. 7 at Mud Hen Water.

>> The Spice of Life — A Tribute to Floyd Cardoz: Vikram Garg honors the trailblazing Indian chef who died of COVID-19; Nov. 8 at TDB …, Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head. Cardoz’s wife and sons will attend.

>> Brothers From Another Mother: A French-inspired meal by Chris Kaji­oka and Mourad Lahlou, partners in the new Miro Kaimuki; Nov. 11 at Miro.

>> Native Feast: A celebration of indigenous foods by Kealoha Domingo, Sean Sherman and host Terry Lynch; Nov. 18 at Maui Brewing Co. in Waikiki.

>> The Pig and the Slanted Door: Charles Phan and host Andrew Le reimagine Vietnamese cuisine, with a focus on their mothers’ cooking; Nov. 19, Piggy Smalls.

>> Bon Appetit: Jonathan Mizukami hosts Philip Tessier to present a haute French menu; Nov. 20, Hoku’s at the Kahala Hotel & Resort.

>> Let the Good Times Roll: Festival founders Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi are joined by Dean Fearing, Nancy Silverton and Jonathan Waxman; Nov. 21, Roy’s Hawaii Kai.