KOKUA MARKET OFFERS VENISON SPECIAL

Pick up some specially priced Molokai venison at Kokua Market Saturday, provided by Makana Market & Provisions.

Email orders to gm@kokua.coop by 6 p.m. Friday, including a phone number. You’ll be called for a credit card number Saturday morning. Pickup is between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The meat, from invasive deer that populate Molokai, is inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Ground meat, ribs and sirloin will be discounted to $9.50 a pound; $8.50 for Kokua members.

Ignacio Fleishour, owner of Makana Market, will be available to speak with customers Saturday morning. The market is at 2643 S. King St.; call 941-1922.

MCDONALD’S SAYS ‘THANKS, TEACH’

If you’re a teacher, McDonald’s would like to treat you to a cup of coffee. Through Sunday, pick up a small hot or iced coffee at any of the 73 McDonald’s in Hawaii; just show your school I.D.

The thank-you cup is available to teachers from kindergarten through college in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.