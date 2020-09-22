comscore City lifeguards launch emergency mobile response during Hawaii Beach Safety Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City lifeguards launch emergency mobile response during Hawaii Beach Safety Week

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Lt. Tanner Haytin, left, Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Chief John Titchen and Lt. Dave Loui, at Maunalua Bay on Monday, discussed the rash of rescues over the weekend coinciding with the launch of Hawaii Beach Safety Week.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Lt. Tanner Haytin, left, Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Chief John Titchen and Lt. Dave Loui, at Maunalua Bay on Monday, discussed the rash of rescues over the weekend coinciding with the launch of Hawaii Beach Safety Week.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At China Walls, Kanoa Zapata watched surfers and waves Monday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At China Walls, Kanoa Zapata watched surfers and waves Monday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A boy jumped from the top of the Walls Waikiki structure Friday as bodyboarders waited for a swell and beachgoers relaxed. Hawaii Ocean Safety Week kicked off Sunday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A boy jumped from the top of the Walls Waikiki structure Friday as bodyboarders waited for a swell and beachgoers relaxed. Hawaii Ocean Safety Week kicked off Sunday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, some of the equipment used for rescue efforts include a lifeguard truck and a Jet Ski shown at Maunalua Bay on Monday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, some of the equipment used for rescue efforts include a lifeguard truck and a Jet Ski shown at Maunalua Bay on Monday.

Drownings can happen with astonishing speed. “A person can drown in 30 seconds, which is why time is of the essence in getting rescuers to patients in the water,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety Lt. David Loui. Read more

Previous Story
25 miles of Oahu beaches could be lost to coastal erosion, study finds

Scroll Up