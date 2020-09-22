City lifeguards launch emergency mobile response during Hawaii Beach Safety Week
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Lt. Tanner Haytin, left, Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Chief John Titchen and Lt. Dave Loui, at Maunalua Bay on Monday, discussed the rash of rescues over the weekend coinciding with the launch of Hawaii Beach Safety Week.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At China Walls, Kanoa Zapata watched surfers and waves Monday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A boy jumped from the top of the Walls Waikiki structure Friday as bodyboarders waited for a swell and beachgoers relaxed. Hawaii Ocean Safety Week kicked off Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, some of the equipment used for rescue efforts include a lifeguard truck and a Jet Ski shown at Maunalua Bay on Monday.