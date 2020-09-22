comscore Seven men are caught illegally spearfishing in the Waikiki Conservation District | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Seven men are caught illegally spearfishing in the Waikiki Conservation District

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • DLNR State Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources officers received a tip reporting illegal fishing in the conservation district and the adjoining Waikiki Fisheries Management Area.

  • DLNR Some of the 130 fish seized in the illegal fish haul where spearfishermen were caught in the act. The Waikiki Marine Life Conservation District extends from the groin at Kapahulu Avenue to the Ewa wall of the Natatorium.

For the second time in just over a month, covert, larcenous spearfishermen have been caught in the act of taking fish by night from protected waters in Waikiki by state enforcement officers, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reported. Read more

