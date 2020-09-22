Seven men are caught illegally spearfishing in the Waikiki Conservation District

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the second time in just over a month, covert, larcenous spearfishermen have been caught in the act of taking fish by night from protected waters in Waikiki by state enforcement officers, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reported.

It is illegal to fish for, take or injure any marine life or to possess fishing gear in the waters of the Waikiki Marine Life Conservation District, which extends from the groin at Kapahulu Avenue to the Ewa wall of the Natatorium, from the high- water mark out to a minimum seaward distance of 500 yards, or to the seaward edge of the fringing reef.

But that didn’t stop a cluster of spearfishermen from killing and removing a trove of more than 100 colorful reef fish from these protected waters Thursday under the cover of night,

While the perpetrators doubtless assumed they would escape detection in the dark, the group of seven Honolulu men was caught in the act of bringing in their illicit haul by three officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources after the officers received a call reporting illegal fishing in the Waikiki Marine Life Conservation District and the adjoining Waikiki Fisheries Management Area.

Arriving at Kapiolani Beach Park, the officers spotted 10 lights illuminating the waters of the Waikiki MLCD and watched as two men came to shore, one of whom fled back into the water when the officers made their presence known.

The diver warned the group, and all the dive lights went out, but the DOCARE officers tracked the men to the Diamond Head side of the Waikiki Natatorium until the group apparently thought they were in the clear, after one man got out of the water and onto the sands of Sans Souci Beach and signaled to the others, the release recounted.

“Officers then observed all the men get out of the water with spears, dive gear and fish,” DLNR reported.

The officers cited all seven men, who now face multiple charges, including conducting prohibited activities in an MLCD and FMA, having no diver flag, and possession of undersize fish. The officers inventoried approximately 130 fish, including palani, kala, uhu, hee, ulua and sea cucumbers, all dead, and returned the corpses to the ocean.

Asked why the fish were thrown back rather than offered to people in need of food, “the poached fish are returned to the sea as the State cannot donate them for human consumption in case they may be carrying a disease or be contaminated,” DLNR spokesman Dan Dennison said in an email, noting the fish would in the course of nature feed inhabitants of the ocean ecosystem in “the circle of life.”

“We are deeply appreciative of the people who are helping us watch out for our precious aquatic resources and reporting potential violations to DOCARE,” DLNR chief Jason Redulla said in the release. “Taking fish from any State MLCD is akin to stealing a baby from a nursery and we take these violations seriously and will pursue violators aggressively.”

On Aug. 15 eight spearfishermen were also picked up in the MLCD and FMA for the same violations, with about 100 fish in their possession.

In both cases the suspects will have to appear in court and could face fines and/or jail time, DLNR said.

Before heading to Waikiki on Thursday night, the DOCARE officers had been patrolling the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline after receiving complaints about a large group of divers taking both regulated and undersize fish from the waters there.

Members of the public can call 643-DLNR or use the free DLNRTip app to report violations.