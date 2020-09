Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pavihi has declared his surgically repaired right knee to be fully healed. Read more

If the Mountain West Conference were to play a football season this year, there is no doubt University of Hawaii linebacker Penei Pavihi will be a willing and able participant.

Pavihi has declared his surgically repaired right knee to be fully healed.

“I feel good,” said Pavihi, whose injury prevented him from competing during the 2019 season.

Pavihi’s comeback season could begin next month. According to multiple reports, on Thursday, the Mountain West’s 12 presidents will decided whether their schools will play an abbreviated football season beginning in late October. Last month, the presidents decided to postpone the 2020 season.

Pavihi has worked diligently to regain the form as an impactful linebacker. After two productive seasons in which he played in all 26 games as a true freshman and sophomore, Pavihi was counted on to succeed linebacker Jahlani Tavai as a defensive leader. Tavai was the Detroit Lions’ second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

But three days before the 2019 opener against Arizona, Pavihi suffered the knee injury during practice. He underwent surgery the following week and, soon after, began “attacking” his rehabilitation sessions.

While he progressed physically, Pavihi said, “it was more of a mental game to me than anything. Just being cautious.”

He said he found encouragement “just being around the boys and coaches, and being around my family, my girlfriend. The support system really helped me through it all. Just through my injury, I’ve gotten closer to my faith with the Lord. He’s been with me throughout the journey. I feel good right now.”

Pavihi said he participated in conditioning drills in March. Then the pandemic led to the end of the off-season program and cancellation of spring training. During the shutdown, he found ways to keep fit. He also had regular by-appointment sessions with the UH athletic trainers.

In July, when the NCAA permitted walk-through sessions, Pavihi showed his speed and athleticism. “I was happy to be back on the field and running around and doing football plays,” he said. “I hadn’t been doing that in a year or so. It was good to be back with my linebackers and coaches.”

Pavihi has made an easy adjustment to the new coaching staff. In January, Todd Graham was hired as head coach and Victor Santa Cruz, a former Warrior linebacker, was named defensive coordinator.

“Coach Santa Cruz is a great man, a man of faith,” Pavihi said. “I go to him sometimes to talk about the devotions I do with my girlfriend. And he’s been a great mentor. We talk over the phone and in person, and he’s been great. He knows a lot.”