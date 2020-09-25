comscore Off the News: DHHL’s high-rise rental project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: DHHL’s high-rise rental project

  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 p.m.

Some 16 years after the Stadium Bowl-O-Drome bowling alley closed, leaving the prime Moiliili property mostly unused, new life is prepping to emerge. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: COVID relief is about real people, not politics; Blame Trump’s own words, not media bias; Isle training sites crucial to combat preparedness

Scroll Up