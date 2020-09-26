comscore High-speed Ewa crash elicits call for raceway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
High-speed Ewa crash elicits call for raceway

It is possible incidents such as Thursday night’s fatal, high-speed collision on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach could be reduced if there was a raceway on Oahu, a state senator said. Read more

