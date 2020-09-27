Classical music groups in Honolulu reorganize their seasons
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
COURTESY HAWAII OPERA THEATRE
Sarah Connelly stars as Julia Child in “Bon Appetit,” a one-act opera filmed by David Hunt for Hawaii Opera Theatre.
