K-Drama: Tae-hee gives relationship advice on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 33

6:40 p.m. today

Yoo-ri’s mother invites Hae-gyung and Se-hyun to her house and tells them the kids should move out. Hae-gyung and Yoo-ri’s mom find no solution and Hae-gyung ends up leaving with Se-hyun. Tae-hee tells Se-jun to break up with Na-young.

Episode 34

7:45 p.m. today

Tae-hee watches over Na-young like a hawk. Se-jun is upset that he’s unable to see Na-young. Ji-sun tells Min-ho she’s moving out.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 37-38

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yu-min forces Soon-nam out from Jukhyunjae. Joon-young blames his father and Se-hee for Soon-nam’s predicament and runs away looking for Soon-nam. Doo-mul tells Soon-nam to follow him if she wants to find Joon-young and she seeks an attorney’s advice. ­Myeong-­ja comes across a pamphlet on a study-abroad program on Se-hee’s desk.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Soon-nam confronts Yu-min about Se-hee’s plans to send Joon-young abroad. Yu-min finds a record book under his bed and pressures Bong-chul with it. Bok-hee begs Yu-min not to severe blood ties. Se-hee tries to get closer to Joon-young, who is unhappy with Soon-nam’s visits to Jukhyunjae. Se-hee forcibly takes Joon-young somewhere.

“Alice”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

While searching for Jin-gyeom, Tae-yi learns from Do-yeon that he was in an accident. Meanwhile, Jin-gyeom travels through time for the first time while on the cusp of death and runs desperately to try and save his mom.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Thursday

The time travelers continue the assault and Seok Oh-won warns Jin-gyeom of murders to come. Meanwhile, Tae-yi gets one step closer to figuring out the secret to the time card and time travel, prompting Min-hyuk to pay her a visit.

“Do You Like Brahms?”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Friday

When Hyun-ho learns that Joon-young lied to him, he begins to be wary of his friend. Meanwhile, Joon-young overhears a private conversation between Song-ah and Min-sung regarding Dong-yoo. Joon-young plays a song for the heartbroken Song-ah.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Song-ah and Joon-young bond over intimate secrets that they share with each other. Meanwhile, Joon-young, Hyun-ho and Jung-kyung have a very tense practice session.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.