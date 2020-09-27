Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Tae-hee gives relationship advice on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Honolulu Star-Advertiser columnist Jeff Chung. This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 33 6:40 p.m. today Yoo-ri’s mother invites Hae-gyung and Se-hyun to her house and tells them the kids should move out. Hae-gyung and Yoo-ri’s mom find no solution and Hae-gyung ends up leaving with Se-hyun. Tae-hee tells Se-jun to break up with Na-young. Episode 34 7:45 p.m. today Tae-hee watches over Na-young like a hawk. Se-jun is upset that he’s unable to see Na-young. Ji-sun tells Min-ho she’s moving out. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 37-38 7:45 p.m. Monday Yu-min forces Soon-nam out from Jukhyunjae. Joon-young blames his father and Se-hee for Soon-nam’s predicament and runs away looking for Soon-nam. Doo-mul tells Soon-nam to follow him if she wants to find Joon-young and she seeks an attorney’s advice. Myeong-ja comes across a pamphlet on a study-abroad program on Se-hee’s desk. Episodes 39-40 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Soon-nam confronts Yu-min about Se-hee’s plans to send Joon-young abroad. Yu-min finds a record book under his bed and pressures Bong-chul with it. Bok-hee begs Yu-min not to severe blood ties. Se-hee tries to get closer to Joon-young, who is unhappy with Soon-nam’s visits to Jukhyunjae. Se-hee forcibly takes Joon-young somewhere. “Alice” Episode 5 7:45 p.m. Wednesday While searching for Jin-gyeom, Tae-yi learns from Do-yeon that he was in an accident. Meanwhile, Jin-gyeom travels through time for the first time while on the cusp of death and runs desperately to try and save his mom. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Thursday The time travelers continue the assault and Seok Oh-won warns Jin-gyeom of murders to come. Meanwhile, Tae-yi gets one step closer to figuring out the secret to the time card and time travel, prompting Min-hyuk to pay her a visit. “Do You Like Brahms?” Episode 3 7:45 p.m. Friday When Hyun-ho learns that Joon-young lied to him, he begins to be wary of his friend. Meanwhile, Joon-young overhears a private conversation between Song-ah and Min-sung regarding Dong-yoo. Joon-young plays a song for the heartbroken Song-ah. Episode 4 7:45 p.m. Saturday Song-ah and Joon-young bond over intimate secrets that they share with each other. Meanwhile, Joon-young, Hyun-ho and Jung-kyung have a very tense practice session. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Jason Momoa and North Shore surf brand launch clothing line to support ocean conservation