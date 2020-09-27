Vital statistics: Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed. Read more

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 18-24

>> Maya Habib Asai and Michael Sunwoo Chon

>> Joshua Blake Bosworth and Jessica Lynn Kapp

>> Alan Tin-Lo Chu and Hua Lin Chiu

>> Alexandra Marget Gliddon and Jack Thomas O’Connor

>> Rayen James Riki Haid and Emi Christine Naomi Bentosino

>> Gregory Luke Hamilton Jr. and Tykianna Elexis Futch

>> Naima Elizabeth Hudson and Larry Jerome Holmes

>> Mac Israel Robin and Rika Hattori

>> Denise Gordon Rusboldt and Urs Walleser

>> Nara Eko Sitachitta and Channon Kealii Cruz

>> Michael Ullman and Teresa Eileen Neitzke-Okamoto

>> Airiel Karena Vega and Colin Patrick Flannery

>> Maya Lynn Ward and Steven Herbert Mecca II

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 18-24

>> Shaun Maeson Betts

>> Elizabeth Renee Bouthillier

>> Lyra Murphy Broussard

>> Benjamin David Clarkson

>> Zayden Lucas Collins

>> Agustin Barraza Cottrell

>> Gereltjiguur James Davaajav

>> Brooklynn-Macaria Lapada Davis

>> Eliana Rose Diaz Incle

>> Joshua Asalele Ka‘onohiku‘alo‘ilo-‘ioke‘aoho‘omalamalamaokeakua Foifua

>> Marciello Gael Franco

>> Levi Justinmatthew Ho‘omanawanui Fuentes

>> Kingston Kamehamehaanui Gedge-Wong

>> Praise Anelalani Kapu Mai Ke Akua Gedge-Wong

>> Gia Jaisley Gomez-Morales

>> Jameson Avery Habermehl

>> Judah Kai Herrmann

>> Skyler Kahikuha‘o Kaimiola

>> Braeden De Shane Gee Leung Lee

>> Graysen Anthony Ho‘opili Mafi

>> Ariyah Lynn Meekins

>> Rubi Mahina Keakulina Meneses

>> Austin Corwin Hirashiki Moore

>> Legend Alonso Morales

>> Cordelia Paige Murphy

>> Aaliyah Leilani Nunez

>> Mila Kaleionalani Kinue Peltier

>> Faith Amerah Mana‘olana Butac Pihi

>> Zola Eve Rawlings

>> Hali‘a Holunahe Sablan

>> Sophia Renee Salazar

>> Violet Magdalene Seibert

>> Kala‘i Stephen Silva

>> Ethan Arthur Ka‘imina‘auao Sole

>> Milika Tulani Laieikawai Spurrier

>> Moeata Lita Laielohelohe Spurrier

>> Sadie Amelie Viloria Sumibcay

>> August Israel Swint

>> Kori Ellis Takemoto

>> Maya Andres Viernes

>> Savannah Duangnamon Vongsay

>> Kinsey Troisi Waxenbaum

>> Stella Juniper Webber

>> Lucien Lawakua Zu Yi Makoto Yee