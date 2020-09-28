comscore Column: An arcane federal law puts Young Brothers on the ropes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: An arcane federal law puts Young Brothers on the ropes

  • By Joe Kent
  • Today
  • Updated 3:35 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Young Brothers shipping containers sat at Piers 39 and 40 in Honolulu in May.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Young Brothers shipping containers sat at Piers 39 and 40 in Honolulu in May.

  • Joe Kent is executive vice president of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

    Joe Kent is executive vice president of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

Transporting freight between Hawaii ports just became significantly more expensive, thanks to a 46% rate increase granted in August to Hawaii’s monopoly tug and barge company, Young Brothers LLC. Read more

Previous Story
Column: COVID-19 has been disaster for women

Scroll Up