Editorial: Crunch time for candidates, voters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Crunch time for candidates, voters

  • Today
  • Updated 3:39 a.m.

With just five weeks to go, it’s “go time” for Hawaii’s candidates heading into the political homestretch. It’s been an election season like no other — with the coronavirus pandemic forcing new ways of remote campaigning, and with vote-by-mail ballots starting to go out next week for the Nov. 3 general election. Read more

