NFL Islanders

Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Plays today at Baltimore Read more

University of Hawaii

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times for an average of 43.8 yards and placed three kicks inside the 20 against the Jets.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Started against the Cardinals and made one solo tackle and one assisted tackle.

Kahuku

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Played but did not record any statistics against the Seahawks.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Played against the Panthers but did not record any stats.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Had five solo tackles, two assisted tackles, a special teams tackle, a sack for a loss of 10 yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit against the Jaguars Thursday.

Lahainaluna

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Played but did not record any statistics against the Titans.

Leilehua

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was inactive on the game-day roster against the Bucs.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded four solo tackles, two assisted tackles and one quarterback hit against the Jets.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was 3-for-3 in extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal against the Steelers.

Saint Louis

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Had a tackle and a pass defensed against the Texans.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Played but did not record any statistics against the Vikings.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard against the Bengals.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Did not play against the Jaguars.