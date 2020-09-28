Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Plays today at Baltimore Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Plays today at Baltimore >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times for an average of 43.8 yards and placed three kicks inside the 20 against the Jets. >> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Started against the Cardinals and made one solo tackle and one assisted tackle. Kahuku >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Played but did not record any statistics against the Seahawks. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Played against the Panthers but did not record any stats. Kamehameha >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Had five solo tackles, two assisted tackles, a special teams tackle, a sack for a loss of 10 yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit against the Jaguars Thursday. Lahainaluna >> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Played but did not record any statistics against the Titans. Leilehua >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was inactive on the game-day roster against the Bucs. Punahou >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded four solo tackles, two assisted tackles and one quarterback hit against the Jets. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was 3-for-3 in extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal against the Steelers. Saint Louis >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Had a tackle and a pass defensed against the Texans. >> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Played but did not record any statistics against the Vikings. >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard against the Bengals. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Did not play against the Jaguars. Previous Story Angels fire GM Billy Eppler after 5 straight losing seasons