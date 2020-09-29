Back in the Day: Recreate two favorite dishes from the legendary Swiss Inn
- By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 9:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chef Martin Wyss with his wife, Jeanie, and granddaughter, Aeryn Torres-Wyss, 9. Aeryn visited for the summer from her home in Portland, Ore.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree