Back in the Day: Recreate two favorite dishes from the legendary Swiss Inn

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 9:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chef Martin Wyss with his wife, Jeanie, and granddaughter, Aeryn Torres-Wyss, 9. Aeryn visited for the summer from her home in Portland, Ore.

    Chef Martin Wyss with his wife, Jeanie, and granddaughter, Aeryn Torres-Wyss, 9. Aeryn visited for the summer from her home in Portland, Ore.

Chef Martin Wyss, who owned the legendary Swiss Inn in Niu Valley, was known for cooking elegant comfort foods that were affordable. Read more

