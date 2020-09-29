Kau coffee fits into Starbucks’ specialty line

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For 10 years, Kau has walked a solid line that bridges critical and commercial success with its presence in Starbucks’ Reserve line of coffees, seasonal small-lot specialty coffees from across the globe. Read more

There are innumerable ways to track success. In the coffee world, exceptional coffees draw notice when they win cupping competitions, earning critical praise and respect from serious, credentialed coffee experts. In this elevated arena, the Big Island region of Kau has established some serious coffee chops.

Another marker of success is commercial, such as when a behemoth like Starbucks pays you attention. How many devotees of the local caffeinated scene knew that Kau coffee is established in this realm as well?

Turns out that for 10 years, Kau has walked a solid line that bridges critical and commercial success with its presence in Starbucks’ Reserve line of coffees, seasonal small-lot specialty coffees from across the globe. Kau joins the ranks of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Brazil, Jamaica and many more locations to comprise the company’s most elite offerings.

“Since getting involved with Starbucks, the price paid to farmers has tripled,” said Chris Manfredi of Ka‘u Local Products, a cooperative-like entity that supports the region’s coffee farms.

“Our coffee is ultra premium, so it fits nicely in Reserve,” he said.

About 20 farmers supply beans for Hawaii Ka‘u Starbucks Reserve ($36 for an 8.8-ounce bag), available for the fall season. The specialty coffees are sold exclusively at Starbucks Reserve coffee bars, roasteries and select locations. On Oahu, four locations carry them.

Capturing the interest of Starbucks took work, Manfredi said. “In 2007, the coffee started to win awards. It was the first year, so people thought it was a fluke. But in 2008, it won again. By the third year, it couldn’t be ignored,” he said.

Kau capitalized on the buzz and coupled it with persistence. “We sent samples every year for three years.”

Manfredi said he believes part of the allure for Starbucks was Kau’s story.

“Kau has a great story. Generationally, people were dependant on the sugar plantation. After sugar left, they took cheap leases on the land to grow coffee, but nobody knew what would come of it,” he recalled. “Nobody had really heard about Kau coffee before. It was a new origin. It was exciting.”

Partnership with Starbucks has served the region well. Coffee farmers recently benefited from a new water distribution system, secured in large part by a grant from the company. Before the installation, farmers were transporting water from their homes, Manfredi said.

And, of course, few companies can match Starbucks in terms of exposure. “They give us more name recognition than any other buyer can give us,” he said. “That’s one of the byproducts of working with Starbucks.

“Our coffees are in Shanghai, Milan, Japan and across the country. Honestly, it’s very rewarding to see Kau coffee presented … alongside the best coffees in the world. It’s remarkable.”