comscore Keith Amemiya mocks Rick Blangiardi for initially declining TV debates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Keith Amemiya mocks Rick Blangiardi for initially declining TV debates

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Keith Amemiya, left, Rick Blangiardi.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Keith Amemiya, left, Rick Blangiardi.

Mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya on Monday called out his opponent, former television executive Rick Blangiardi, for initially declining two televised debates. Read more

Previous Story
Visitors to Oahu will face confusing COVID-19 restrictions

Scroll Up