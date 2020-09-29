Keith Amemiya mocks Rick Blangiardi for initially declining TV debates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya on Monday called out his opponent, former television executive Rick Blangiardi, for initially declining two televised debates.

The two have appeared together this month on PBS Hawaii’s Insights program and again Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii online video program. They’re also scheduled for a televised debate on KHON2 on Oct. 14.

But Amemiya mocked Blangiardi for initially declining debates on KITV4 and Hawaii News Now — the station Blangiardi formerly ran — on Oct. 10 and Oct. 12.

“It is unclear why Rick Blangiardi, who boasts of being a strong communicator, believes it is OK for voters to have less information in such an important election year,” Amemiya said in a statement that also said, “Rather than providing more opportunities for more citizens to learn about issues and leadership styles, Blangiardi has decided to protect himself. This is a preview of the kind of Mayor he would be.”

Amemiya’s challenge on Monday came one day before President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are scheduled to have their first televised debate tonight.

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting opportunities for voters to see candidates, Amemiya said, “It’s more critical than ever to give the public every opportunity to hear what the candidates have to say on both the national and the local level. We’re in the middle of the biggest crisis of our lifetime. And so it’s obviously an important election.”

But Blangiardi, in an emailed statement, said: “I chose not to participate in the HNN debate for a very specific reason. As the former General Manager of Hawaii News Now, I personally hired everyone who would be associated with that broadcast, and I did not feel it would be appropriate to put my former colleagues in a position to be possibly criticized in any way for their handling of this debate, given our lengthy professional relationship. HNN and I agree on this decision.

“After coming to this decision with HNN, I felt it wasn’t necessarily in the best interest of the public to add an additional Zoom debate, particularly since I have already appeared with Keith Amemiya 19 times in various debates and forums. It is important to note we have agreed to an upcoming primetime in-person debate on KHON2 on October 14th.

“Today, I inquired with the management of KITV4 if they would be willing to televise a live in-studio debate on October 10th with Mr. Amemiya, instead of the Zoom debate they initially proposed. They agreed.”

Debates, Amemiya said, give voters opportunities to see candidates side by side “so that they can see the differences between us and how we’re going to approach leading Oahu out of this pandemic crisis.”

Asked about why he thought Blangiardi may have initially declined two of the upcoming debate opportunities, especially on TV, Amemiya theorized that Blangiardi may be wary after being fact-checked about his previous statements about wanting to end the city’s rail project at Middle Street during their Sept. 18 appearance on PBS Hawaii.

“I was told I did well and I felt I did well,” Amemiya said. “He consistently advocated for pausing rail at Middle Street during the primary election campaign and he’s flip-flopped on several key issues, including rail … like increasing the minimum wage and paid family medical leave and on re-opening the economy during the first stay-at-home order.”