comscore Hawaii State Federal Credit Union resumes regular hours | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union resumes regular hours

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said all 11 of its branches have resumed regular Monday through Friday operations, with some branches also offering Saturday hours. Read more

Previous Story
Visitors to Oahu will face confusing COVID-19 restrictions

Scroll Up