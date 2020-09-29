Hawaii State Federal Credit Union resumes regular hours

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said all 11 of its branches have resumed regular Monday through Friday operations, with some branches also offering Saturday hours. Read more

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said all 11 of its branches have resumed regular Monday through Friday operations, with some branches also offering Saturday hours.

The credit union temporarily had adjusted its hours of operation in August in an effort to keep its employees and members safe amid the state’s increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The first hour of operations at all branch locations will continue to be reserved for seniors and those living with serious pre-existing conditions. The new branch hours went into effect Monday.

New hours for the Ali’i and Halekauwila branches will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Ewa Beach, Hawaii Kai, Kaneohe, Kapolei, Mililani, Pearlridge, and Salt Lake branches will be Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Kaimuki branch, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Kahului branch, Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com.

ON THE MOVE

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the designation of Leian Harosky (R) as a Luxury Property Specialist to the firm’s Kapolei office. Harosky has more than 16 years of varied experience that ranges from residential sales to corporate and government housing. She currently leads the Harosky Homes Team, a diverse group of multilingual individuals whose mission is to provide the best guidance and service possible to help their clients achieve their real estate goals. Harosky is fluent in Tagalog, Indonesian and Mandarin.

Hawaii Energy has hired a new employee as the agency expands its portfolio of incentives and services:

>> Chester Carson has been hired as an Affordability and Accessibility Program Implementer. Prior to joining Hawaii Energy, Carson has held positions at Maui County’s Office of Council Services and the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski.