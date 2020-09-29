comscore Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooter was troubled, report says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooter was troubled, report says

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Gabriel Antonio Romero.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Gabriel Antonio Romero.

  • DENNIS ODA / DEC. 4 Security personnel guarded the Pearl Harbor main gate and closed all access because of the shooting.

    DENNIS ODA / DEC. 4

    Security personnel guarded the Pearl Harbor main gate and closed all access because of the shooting.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM On Dec. 4, 2019, Gabriel A. Romero shot and killed Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, and wounded a third victim. Above, cars lined up to enter Pearl Harbor through Nimitz Gate on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    On Dec. 4, 2019, Gabriel A. Romero shot and killed Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, and wounded a third victim. Above, cars lined up to enter Pearl Harbor through Nimitz Gate on Monday.

Navy investigators failed to uncover the reason submarine sailor Gabriel A. Romero suddenly and without warning opened fire while on duty at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard last Dec. 4, killing two civilian employees and wounding a third before turning his M-9 pistol on himself. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: Cybersecurity awareness can protect important data

Scroll Up