Tech View: Cybersecurity awareness can protect important data

October marks the 17th year of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The month, which is co-sponsored by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is designed to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity.

This year’s theme is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.” The theme promotes the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity for both individuals and organizations. During each week of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, there is a different area of focus, providing information on a range of cybersecurity topics

Week 1’s topic is “If You Connect It, Protect It.” This week will focus on cybersecurity being the responsibility of everyone and the importance of protecting anything that you connect to the internet. People sometimes forget that all your internet-connected devices — including TVs, Smart Thermostats, and even your video doorbell — are vulnerable to attack. It’s more important than ever to protect these devices.

Week 2’s topic is “Securing Devices at Home and Work.” This week will promote the steps that can be taken to secure internet-connected devices for both the home and office. Tips, best practice, and other resources that focus on different areas of cybersecurity will be shared.

With the sudden increase in telehealth usage, online medical records, and people entering health data into smartphone apps, “Securing Internet-Connected Devices in Healthcare” will be the topic for week 3. To me, this couldn’t have come at a better time with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the islands hard. Users will be given steps they can take to keep their protected health information secured.

The final week will cover “The Future of Connected Devices.” This week will talk about what lies ahead for internet-connected devices. As technology advances and we interact more and more with smart devices, it will continue to be important for people to do their part to ensure the safety of their piece of cyberspace.

During October many different organizations will be providing tips and information on these topics. You can access this information by visiting the National Cyber Security Alliance Website (staysafeonline.org), The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agents website (cisa.gov) or by following the hashtag for the event #BeCyberSmart on your favorite social media platform. Until next time, stay safe out there.

Mike Kober is the senior manager of Security Service Operations at CBTS. Reach him at mike.kober@cbts.com.