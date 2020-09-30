Life abounds with opportunity for former educator

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At 35, the worst situation she faced was when her son died at 17 months from a heart defect, and her husband left her for another woman while her son was dying. Read more

What do you do when life throws you curveballs?

According to Helene Sokugawa, 75, you create a purpose to live.

That’s the lesson she learned from her mother, who lived until she was 103.

“God gave us the gift of life,” she said. “We are a gift, and each one of us has gifts to contribute to make our lives and the lives of others better.”

Sokugawa might not look like she’s been through a lot, but she has.

She faced many crises before the COVID-19 pandemic. At 35, the worst situation she faced was when her son died at 17 months from a heart defect, and her husband left her for another woman while her son was dying.

“I learned that life is short, and you cannot depend on another person for your happiness,” she said. “You have to find it or create it yourself.”

Sokugawa jokes that she’s three-quarters of a century old. And although she lives in a senior living community, she doesn’t feel that age.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Sokugawa continues to learn new things.

At 51, Sokugawa received her Doctor of Education in education administration from the University of Hawaii. She also has three master’s degrees, in business administration, library science, and curriculum and instruction.

“My mother raised me to value education and learn,” she said. “I grew up with a set of the World Book Encyclopedia, a set of child craft books that included Aesop’s fables and nursery rhymes, and a set of books from famous authors.”

As a child, Sokugawa and her four siblings went to a Japanese- language school and would always visit the public library.

She spent part of her academic career as a librarian at an intermediate school in California. She also has served as assistant dean of Honolulu Community College, coordinator of personnel development in the UH Vocational Education Office, commissioner on the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education and education specialist for the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. She ended her career as an institutional analyst at the UH-Manoa chancellor’s office.

Even with the pandemic, Sokugawa said she’s busier than ever. She exercises every day, plays ping pong, sings and goes to her weekly Bible study class. She also picked up online lessons to play the ukulele and dance hula.

Sokugawa said being young at heart doesn’t mean to be physically active — it’s a mindset.

Her advice to others on how to stay young is to live with a positive attitude, choose love instead of envy and fear, remember that time is a great asset, make friends and live in peace.