comscore Life abounds with opportunity for former educator | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Life abounds with opportunity for former educator

  • By Cassie Ordonio Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Helene Sokugawa

    Helene Sokugawa

At 35, the worst situation she faced was when her son died at 17 months from a heart defect, and her husband left her for another woman while her son was dying. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Stick with science, not politics, in fight against COVID-19

Scroll Up