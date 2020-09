Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Energy has hired two new employees as the agency expands its portfolio of incentives and services:

>> Claire Krebs has been hired as a residential program manager. She previously implemented residential utility energy efficiency rebate programs in the state of Georgia. Krebs is also a certified building analyst through the Building Performance Institute.

>> Rohith Nandimandalam has been hired as an energy engineer. He previously worked at Clemson University’s Industrial Assessment Center providing ASHRAE Level 2 audits for industrial facilities in the area.

